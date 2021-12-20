News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Help us find the 100 most influential people in Suffolk

Brad Jones

Published: 6:00 AM December 20, 2021
The launch of the Suffolk 100 in 2017 at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall - the guide returns in 2022, and we are now seeking nominations - Credit: Archant

Today we start the search to identify the 100 most influential people in Suffolk who are making a significant, positive difference to the county.

The East Anglian Daily Times is bringing back its prestigious Suffolk 100 list in 2022, and today we are encouraging the public to send us their nominations.

It is the first time since 2017 the guide has been produced, and it is likely to see many new faces added. 

The Suffolk 100 is a chance to celebrate people who have made a special contribution to the county in any field. That could be people from the business world, our cultural offerings, sport, education, the environment, the public sector or third sector.

But there really is no limit. If somebody has significantly contributed to the energy, vibrance and success of the county during the last four years, we urge you to nominate them.

The 2022 edition of the guide is sponsored by Grant Thornton, Birketts and Sackers scrap metal and recycling.

Launched in 2010, the Suffolk 100 is a wonderful initiative and the perfect platform to celebrate and promote the county.

We are accepting nominations up until midnight on Friday January 21, 2022. All nominations will then be put forward to a team of panellists to select the final list.

All those selected will be profiled in the special Suffolk 100 publication, and there will be an event in late March to celebrate all those involved.

Brad Jones, editor of the EADT, said: "It's been four years since the last Suffolk 100, and I'm looking forward to seeing how many new faces will be included. I fully expect there will be some significant changes compared to 2017.

"It will  provide a fascinating snapshot, revealing the people who are really making a difference in the county in 2022. But we do need the help of readers - tell us about the people who you think should be included.

"It is always difficult for the panel to narrow it down to 100 names - but that can only be a good thing for Suffolk!"

If you would like to nominate somebody, visit https://archant.wufoo.com/forms/suffolk-100-criteria/


