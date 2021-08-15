Arctic Monkeys recording new album in Suffolk

Published: 1:34 PM August 15, 2021

It is believed that the Arctic Monkeys have been recording new music in Suffolk - Credit: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

Top rock band The Arctic Monkeys have been recording new music in Suffolk, it has been reported.

It is understood that the chart-topping band have been recording their seventh album at the former monastery Butley Priory near Woodbridge.

According to the website of Butley Priory, the band stayed throughout June to record the album.

A post read: "Musicians love the acoustics in the Great Hall and Drawing room, with their huge vaulted ceilings.

"Being serenaded while watering and weeding the garden, listening to the double bass, drums and piano wafting out of the open double doors, was pretty nice."

This will be the band's first album in more than four years after their last, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, was released in 2017.

The priory, between Woodbridge and Orford, is now a venue for events, weddings and other private functions.

Butley Priory have been approached for a comment.