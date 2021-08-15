Arctic Monkeys recording new album in Suffolk
- Credit: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images
Top rock band The Arctic Monkeys have been recording new music in Suffolk, it has been reported.
It is understood that the chart-topping band have been recording their seventh album at the former monastery Butley Priory near Woodbridge.
According to the website of Butley Priory, the band stayed throughout June to record the album.
A post read: "Musicians love the acoustics in the Great Hall and Drawing room, with their huge vaulted ceilings.
"Being serenaded while watering and weeding the garden, listening to the double bass, drums and piano wafting out of the open double doors, was pretty nice."
You may also want to watch:
This will be the band's first album in more than four years after their last, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, was released in 2017.
The priory, between Woodbridge and Orford, is now a venue for events, weddings and other private functions.
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: Fraser misses from spot in Town loss
- 2 Town set to sign Accrington defender Burgess
- 3 'I would have held out for more money' - Stanley boss confirms Town's Burgess deal
- 4 'We can't keep making silly mistakes' - Cook on defeat at Burton
- 5 Historic steam train sets off on journey around Suffolk
- 6 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 loss to Burton
- 7 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 loss at Burton
- 8 Breathtaking sea of yellow as 88,000 sunflowers bloom on Suffolk estate
- 9 World famous graffiti artist Banksy confirms Suffolk work is his
- 10 Suffolk couple overjoyed as cafe named among world's best
Butley Priory have been approached for a comment.