E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Council calls for archaeological digs before former Notcutts plans move forward

PUBLISHED: 11:30 20 January 2020

Plans have been submitted to develop the former Notcutts site in Ardleigh into a horse stable centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans have been submitted to develop the former Notcutts site in Ardleigh into a horse stable centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Essex County Council has called on developers at a former Notcutts site to allow archeological work to be undertaken in the hopes of finding prehistoric treasures.

No stranger to rich finds under the soil, the village of Ardleigh in north Essex has been found to be built above prehistoric, bronze age, Roman and Anglo Saxon settlements.

In the 1950s, a bronze age cemetery was also found by local farmer Felix Erith.

And now, as plans have been unveiled for part of the former garden centre, the local authority's historic environment officer Teresa O'Connor has recommended a team of archaeologists should carry out works in the hopes of finding more artefacts.

If approved by Tendring District Council, the plans would see a new stables centre constructed on the site to the east of Station Road. This part of the site has has stood empty since the garden centre closed in 2005, resulting in 17 job losses.

Although Ms O'Connor did not object to the plans, she did raise concerns that disturbances during construction could impact on below ground archaeological deposits.

She said: "The proposed development lies within an area of recorded cropmark evidence which is a scheduled monument site.

You may also want to watch:

"Archaeological excavation within the scheduled area has revealed evidence for multi-period settlement, agriculture, burial and industry from the prehistoric, roman and Saxon periods."

The site would also be landscaped to provide space for grazing horses.

Planning consultants Pomery said they and Notcutts recognise the historical significance of the site and stressed an application has been made to Historic England for Scheduled Ancient Monument Consent.

Historic England are yet to comment on the plans.

The application will be debated by the district council's planning committee in coming weeks.

A corner of the former Notcutts site has already been developed, with the last of 18 new homes completed last year.

The site was formerly home to Abbotts of Ardleigh, a long-standing family-owned seed and nursery business, before being acquired by Notcutts' in 1966.

Notcutts is a Suffolk-based company with nurseries and garden centres across the country.

Most Read

A12 reopens after multi-vehicle collision blocks road

Multi-vehicle collision on A12 at Capel St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Something is not quite right’ when you look to the sky

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Erosion threat sparks decision to demolish coastguard station

Orfordness Light House at constant threat of erosion from the sea Picture: MICK WEBB

New A14 service station with drive-thru restaurants to be built

The site is almost directly opposite the sugar beet site Picture: RACHEL EDGE

North Stander: There is nothing to fear in this dreadful division, and I believe we’ll go up

Luke Woolfenden celebrates the win at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix

Most Read

A12 reopens after multi-vehicle collision blocks road

Multi-vehicle collision on A12 at Capel St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Something is not quite right’ when you look to the sky

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Erosion threat sparks decision to demolish coastguard station

Orfordness Light House at constant threat of erosion from the sea Picture: MICK WEBB

New A14 service station with drive-thru restaurants to be built

The site is almost directly opposite the sugar beet site Picture: RACHEL EDGE

North Stander: There is nothing to fear in this dreadful division, and I believe we’ll go up

Luke Woolfenden celebrates the win at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A12 reopens after multi-vehicle collision blocks road

Multi-vehicle collision on A12 at Capel St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Erosion threat sparks decision to demolish coastguard station

Orfordness Light House at constant threat of erosion from the sea Picture: MICK WEBB

Police promise more proactive approach to crime fighting in the year ahead

Suffolk's Chief Constable Steve Jupp promises an 'even more proactive approach' to crime fighting in 2020 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Council calls for archaeological digs before former Notcutts plans move forward

Plans have been submitted to develop the former Notcutts site in Ardleigh into a horse stable centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Meet three little pigs - the latest arrivals at Colchester Zoo

Three Oxford Sandy and Black piglets have moved in at Colchester Zoo Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists