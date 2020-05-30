E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Armed group attack men with ‘unknown liquid’ outside Post Office

PUBLISHED: 11:33 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 30 May 2020

Three men have reported being attacked with an

Three men have reported being attacked with an "unknown liquid" by an armed group in Jaywick Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Three men have been assaulted with an “unknown liquid” by an armed group of people near a Jaywick Post Office.

The three men were assaulted near to the Post Office in Tamarisk Way around 7.10pm Friday, May 27.

Officers from Essex Police were called to the scene, although the victims – who reported being attacked by an armed group – had already driven away from the scene.

The trio had reported having an unknown liquid thrown at them, while one of them suffered a cut to the head.

An Essex Police spokesman said the man’s injury was not deemed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The spokesman added: “We continue to make our enquiries and we would urge anyone with information to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting 1139 of May 30.”

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

