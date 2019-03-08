Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

“This hasn’t been a good week for the Army”

PUBLISHED: 16:06 06 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 06 April 2019

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

The Army’s Chief of General Staff has criticised soldiers’ indiscipline, including the video of Colchester-based paratroopers using a picture of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn that went viral.

His hard-hitting comments came after the Army announced it was investigating a viral video which appeared to show soldiers from the Colchester-based 3rd Battalion, Parachute Regiment using a picture of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for target practice.

They were also made after six Army sports club members were arrested over a serious sex attack on a sleeping 17-year-old female soldier at an unspecified location.

The Army has now released a video on its YouTube channel, where Chief of General Staff General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith spoke of “indiscipline” amongst soldiers.

In the video General Carleton-Smith, said: “The British soldier is known for many things; stoicism, a sense of honour and duty, courage, a sense of humour and an honest sense of decency.

“Any behaviour that falls short of that high standard, we cannot and will not tolerate. This is everyone’s business; this is about who we are as professional soldiers.

“This hasn’t been a good week for the army; it’s damaged our reputation which is exceptionally hard earned and includes the sacrifice of our friends on the battlefield.”

The 26-second clip of soldiers taking aim at an image of Mr Corbyn provoked outrage earlier this week with an Army spokesman calling the behaviour “totally unacceptable.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

New owners reopen doomed Suffolk pub as tapas restaurant

New owners have reopned The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury, less than a week after it closed down. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

New owners reopen doomed Suffolk pub as tapas restaurant

New owners have reopned The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury, less than a week after it closed down. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

“This hasn’t been a good week for the Army”

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

Stowmarket Train Station to receive £3m boost from SnOasis project

New-look artist impression of SnOasis. Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

U’s punished for horror start in home defeat to Oldham

Alex Iacovitti beats Colchester keeper Dillion Barnes as the visitors take an early lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Bolton Wanderers 1-2 Ipswich Town: Quaner brace delights 1,300-strong travelling army and secures just the fourth win of Town’s season

Collin Quaner celebrates at Bolton Picture Pagepix

Better protection for birds as power poles put underground at hamlet

Beautiful Shingle Street Picture: PAUL TEMPLETON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists