“This hasn’t been a good week for the Army”

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

The Army’s Chief of General Staff has criticised soldiers’ indiscipline, including the video of Colchester-based paratroopers using a picture of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn that went viral.

His hard-hitting comments came after the Army announced it was investigating a viral video which appeared to show soldiers from the Colchester-based 3rd Battalion, Parachute Regiment using a picture of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for target practice.

They were also made after six Army sports club members were arrested over a serious sex attack on a sleeping 17-year-old female soldier at an unspecified location.

The Army has now released a video on its YouTube channel, where Chief of General Staff General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith spoke of “indiscipline” amongst soldiers.

In the video General Carleton-Smith, said: “The British soldier is known for many things; stoicism, a sense of honour and duty, courage, a sense of humour and an honest sense of decency.

“Any behaviour that falls short of that high standard, we cannot and will not tolerate. This is everyone’s business; this is about who we are as professional soldiers.

“This hasn’t been a good week for the army; it’s damaged our reputation which is exceptionally hard earned and includes the sacrifice of our friends on the battlefield.”

The 26-second clip of soldiers taking aim at an image of Mr Corbyn provoked outrage earlier this week with an Army spokesman calling the behaviour “totally unacceptable.”