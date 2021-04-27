News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Chance to collaborate with award-winning artists up for grabs at auction

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 1:44 PM April 27, 2021   
More than 1,000 pieces of art are set to be displayed at an online exhibition run by Suffolk breast cancer charity Art for Cure.

The biennial exhibition, Blue Sky, is set to launch on Friday, April 30 and run until May 30.

As well as a chance to buy work from 100 artists, 30 experiences with leading national creatives will go up for auction – including the chance to work with Suffolk-based international sound engineer Cenzo Townshend, who has previously worked with U2 and Ed Sheeran.

There will also be a prize draw for the chance to win artwork and summer-themed prizes, with tickets priced at £10. 

Charity founder Belinda Gray said: "Blue Sky is positively dazzling with vibrant and original art, sculpture, ceramics and photography. I hope it inspires online visitors to be ignited with great optimism as we head for summer. 

"With over 100 artists exhibiting and over a 1,000 artworks for sale, we hope you will support our dedicated breast cancer charity.

"Running alongside the art sale is The Great Create Auction with 30 incredible experiences to bid for, as well as our Blue Sky Big Draw – where a £10 ticket could win you a mini masterpiece. 

"There are many ways that you can contribute to this stunning exhibition, helping us to fundraise and continue our valuable donations to breast cancer services for women here in East Anglia."

More information on the exhibition can be found on Art for Cure's website.

