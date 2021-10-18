Creator of mystery Covehithe statue reveals where it went

Published: 3:44 PM October 18, 2021

The sculpture of a man appeared on the beach near Covehithe and Kessingland last week - Credit: Kala Oldman

The artist behind the mysterious sculpture that suddenly appeared on a Suffolk beach last week has revealed why it disappeared.

Richard Baxter, who owns Henstead Arts and Crafts Centre near Beccles, placed the sculpture on a tree stump near Covehithe and Kessingland.

The sculpture, whose creator was initially unknown, depicted a man looking out to the sea with his arms raised and palms facing outwards.

The mystery sculpture has now been sold to one of Mr Baxter's clients - Credit: Kala Oldman

However just after Mr Baxter was revealed to be its creator, the sculpture disappeared.

The artist said he walks along the beach on an almost daily basis and had become frustrated with the litter frequently scattered along the seafront.

Mr Baxter said he was keen to highlight this issue and set about creating a piece that would send an environmental message.

He created the sculpture from old horseshoes — in a similar way to the design of a horse he had previously made.

The sculpture of a man has now been sold to one of Mr Baxter's clients, but he has pledged to return to his workshop and create something new.

He said: "I carried it down a footpath after I got permission off the local farmer. I pick litter up on the beach at Covehithe every day and it annoys me.

Mr Baxter with his horse made out of horseshoes, similar to the man that appeared on the beach - Credit: Richard Baxter

"I saw this log poking out of the sand and thought it would make a great art piece. The site there was absolutely spot on.

"I was quite shocked by the reaction, to be honest. There was a lot of talk on social media — it's nice when people say nice things.

"I'm now going to get into my workshop and dream something up."

The statue on Covehithe beach is not the only artwork to have caused a stir in east Suffolk this month, with a 26ft tall statue of a man — dubbed The Yoxman — set to rise above the A12 at Cockfield Hall.