East Anglian Daily Times > News

Scrap yard and volunteers help stage largest fire service drill for 20 years

Toby Lown

Published: 11:30 AM June 22, 2022
Emergency fire and rescue drill

The event represented some of the types of incidents that the service attends to. - Credit: Daniel Collins

Suffolk's largest emergency service drill in two decades took place earlier this month.

The exercise using cars and live actors took place on the grounds of Assington Autos early this month, with the aim of helping firefighters and fire officers to hone their skills. 

James Vernon, watch manager at Nayland fire station, who developed the training drill, said: “We set about planning a storyboard consisting of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision and, with the help of Fred at Assington Autos, we set the scene for a five-car incident, with local volunteers acting as live casualties.

"This scenario included placing some cars upside down and in different positions, representing some of the scenes we face on our roads and providing a sense of realism.

"We planned for the casualties to have different scripted injuries, to present our teams with a whole host of challenges to flex their knowledge as well as test the incident commander’s ability to take charge at such a complex incident.”

Emergency fire and rescue drill

The drill included live actors and cars. - Credit: Daniel Collins

Emergency fire and rescue drill

The drill is the biggest of its kind in two decades. - Credit: Daniel Collins

Emergency fire and rescue drill

The fire and rescue service drill was aimed at helping the service demonstrate and hone their skills. - Credit: Daniel Collins

Emergency fire and rescue drill

The exercise simulated a five-car incident. - Credit: Daniel Collins

Fire and rescue service drill

The drill took place on Wednesday, June 1. - Credit: Daniel Collins

Sudbury News

