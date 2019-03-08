Breaking

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Suffolk stabbing

A number of bungalows were cordoned off by police in Quinton Road, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi Archant

A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed yesterday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market, yesterday where a woman in her 30s was stabbed Picture: Mariam Ghaemi Police at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market, yesterday where a woman in her 30s was stabbed Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

Police were called to the residential street of Quinton Road at about 6.10am to reports that a woman in her 30s had been stabbed.

She was taken to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds and has since been transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

She remains in a stable condition following an operation.

Yesterday evening a man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he currently remains.

Detectives believe this was a targeted attack with the victim and offender known to each other.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has knowledge of the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/63505/19.

-To contact police see here or call 101. People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form here.

In the event of an emergency you should always call 999.