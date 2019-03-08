E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Suffolk stabbing

PUBLISHED: 11:09 20 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:49 20 October 2019

A number of bungalows were cordoned off by police in Quinton Road, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

A number of bungalows were cordoned off by police in Quinton Road, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

Archant

A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed yesterday.

Police at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market, yesterday where a woman in her 30s was stabbed Picture: Mariam GhaemiPolice at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market, yesterday where a woman in her 30s was stabbed Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

Police were called to the residential street of Quinton Road at about 6.10am to reports that a woman in her 30s had been stabbed.

She was taken to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds and has since been transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

She remains in a stable condition following an operation.

Yesterday evening a man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he currently remains.

Detectives believe this was a targeted attack with the victim and offender known to each other.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has knowledge of the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/63505/19.

-To contact police see here or call 101. People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form here.

In the event of an emergency you should always call 999.

Most Read

Woman found in pool of blood may have been stabbed ‘8-10 times’

A number of bungalows were cordoned off by police in Quinton Road, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

New TV advert is filmed in Suffolk – but can you spot where?

Starling Bank shot some of their advert in Suffolk. Can you guess where? Picture: STARLING BANK

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk’s first luxury cheese toastie shop has just opened

The Wrights outside their new premises Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman found in pool of blood may have been stabbed ‘8-10 times’

A number of bungalows were cordoned off by police in Quinton Road, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

New TV advert is filmed in Suffolk – but can you spot where?

Starling Bank shot some of their advert in Suffolk. Can you guess where? Picture: STARLING BANK

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk’s first luxury cheese toastie shop has just opened

The Wrights outside their new premises Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Suffolk stabbing

A number of bungalows were cordoned off by police in Quinton Road, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

Notorious killer who murdered five family members hopes phone evidence could clear him

Jeremy Bamber pictured in 1985 Picture: PA

Car hits cafe in Ipswich leading to evacuation

The scene of the accident in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: Brad Jones

Marketmen win Suffolk derby as Marsden and Ingram hit the target

Needham Market players celebrate with away fans after going 2-0 up, at Lowestoft Town. Picture: BEN POOLEY

‘We wanted to help them make memories’ - free pumpkin event for poorly and special needs kids

From left to right: Crystal Barbe, event organiser, Gina Long founder of GeeWizz and Jade Perry, event organiser. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists