Audi sports car abandoned for weeks is finally clamped as DVLA say it 'will be impounded'

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

An Audi abandoned on a village high street for weeks has been clamped by the DVLA in preparation to be removed.

The car was given a notice by Babergh District Council on Tuesday, October 10, where it was left on Hadleigh High Street.

The owner was then sent a notice informing them that the vehicle needed to be collected before it is disposed of.

The owner failed to do so within the time period and was unknowingly close to having their car disposed of.

However as the council were in the process of arranging collection, the DVLA stepped in.

The council revealed that the Audi A4 Sport convertible was untaxed and therefore the DVLA is within its rights to remove the car themselves.

A spokesman for the DVLA said: "We clamped the car today and I can assure you that it will be impounded tomorrow."

If the owner is out there, they may want to get in touch with the DVLA sooner rather than later.