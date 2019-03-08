Partly Cloudy

Let me off, I've had a long day! Audi's driver's failed bid to avoid A11 car seizure

PUBLISHED: 18:28 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:28 30 May 2019

The Audi estate car seized on the A11 at Elveden. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

The Audi estate car seized on the A11 at Elveden. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Archant

Someone who has had a long day might elicit a little bit of sympathy - but not enough to break the traffic laws…

Police stopped an Audi estate car on the A11 at Elveden, near Thetford, on the evening of Monday, May 27.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Tweeted afterwards: "The driver had an expired provisional licence and no insurance, but felt he should be let off because he has had a long day."

But any hope of sympathy was crushed by the officers, who Tweeted a picture of the vehicle on a tow truck and added: "His day got longer as he had to arrange for a taxi home. The vehicle has been #seized."

