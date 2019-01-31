Partly Cloudy

Author and comedian opens school’s new library

31 January, 2019 - 13:23
Author and comedian James Campbell opened Old Buckenham Hall School's new library Picture: OBH

Archant

An author and comedian visited a Suffolk private school last week to officially open its new library.

The new school library at Old Buckenham Hall School has been officially opened Picture: OBHThe new school library at Old Buckenham Hall School has been officially opened Picture: OBH

James Campbell cut the ribbon on the new library at Old Buckenham Hall School, near Stowmarket, on Friday, January 25.

The school said the grand oak-panelled room, which previously served as a library many years ago, has been transformed into a “beautiful, magical and inspiring place” – where pupils can embrace their love for books.

As well as opening the new library, Mr Campbell entertained children with stories, rhymes and read snippets from books.

He also told the pupils how he became a writer and shared tips on writing stories.

Students heard stories and got tips on writing Picture: OBHStudents heard stories and got tips on writing Picture: OBH

A spokeswoman for the school said: “James had something for everyone and made every single year group roar with laughter.”

Aldeburgh Bookshop, winner of Independent Bookshop of the Year at the National Book Awards, has also shown support for the library and will be running a book fair for all of the children.

