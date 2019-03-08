Top award for Haverhill schhool from autism group

Churchill Academy Georgina Ellis, left, and teacher Debie Ashman with pupils Bradley Barber and Cameron Grace celebrate winning the autism accreditation award Picture: GOODERHAM PR GOODERHAM PR

Churchill Academy in Haverhill is celebrating after being awarded autism accreditation by The National Autistic Society.

The award is the result of three year's hard work at the school and is given in recognition of the school's good autism practice.

This includes how students are supported by an effective multi-professional team, and academic and therapeutic interventions resulting in academic progress and positive outcomes.

Churchill headteacher Georgina Ellis said: "We have been working towards accreditation for three years and I would like to thank everyone who helped us achieve it.

"The process has enabled us to refine some of the work we do and ensure our students achieve the best possible outcomes."

The National Autistic Society is the UK's leading charity for people on the autism spectrum and their families.

To gain accreditation, organisations have to meet a standard of excellence and follow a framework for continuous self-examination and development.