Disability charity hosts first art exhibition

newsroom@archant.co.uk 26 April, 2019 - 14:31

Mayor of Needham Market Dawn Spurling supporting our Art Exhibition with Liza Wilkes Picture: AVENUES EAST Archant

Charity Avenues East hosted its first art exhibition this week at Needham Market’s Community centre.

Matt Foulger with a Avenues East service user, with Kandinsky’s concentric circles Picture: AVENUES EAST Matt Foulger with a Avenues East service user, with Kandinsky’s concentric circles Picture: AVENUES EAST

Mayor Dawn Spurling, turned up to show her support for the exhibition on Tuesday, April 23 and is keen to have the artwork displayed elsewhere in the county.

Avenues East Community Support Services (CSS) supports children and young people with various disabilities, offering social and daytime activity groups, short breaks and events.

Sacha Feeney-Howells, project co-ordinator at CSS, said: “Art plays a large part in our daytime services and we wanted to be able to show off some of the amazing art work we all produce rather than just squirrel it away.”

Louise Powell, a project co-ordinator in Needham Market, said: “It was so lovely to see so many friends, family and supporters at our first Art Exhibition.

“We would like to say a big thank you to the community centre and especially Martin Spurling for letting us exhibit our art, after such a busy Easter weekend with Needham's own professional art exhibition.”