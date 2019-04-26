Heavy Showers

Disability charity hosts first art exhibition

26 April, 2019 - 14:31
Mayor of Needham Market Dawn Spurling supporting our Art Exhibition with Liza Wilkes Picture: AVENUES EAST

Mayor of Needham Market Dawn Spurling supporting our Art Exhibition with Liza Wilkes Picture: AVENUES EAST

Archant

Charity Avenues East hosted its first art exhibition this week at Needham Market’s Community centre.

Matt Foulger with a Avenues East service user, with Kandinsky’s concentric circles Picture: AVENUES EASTMatt Foulger with a Avenues East service user, with Kandinsky’s concentric circles Picture: AVENUES EAST

Mayor Dawn Spurling, turned up to show her support for the exhibition on Tuesday, April 23 and is keen to have the artwork displayed elsewhere in the county.

Avenues East Community Support Services (CSS) supports children and young people with various disabilities, offering social and daytime activity groups, short breaks and events.

Sacha Feeney-Howells, project co-ordinator at CSS, said: “Art plays a large part in our daytime services and we wanted to be able to show off some of the amazing art work we all produce rather than just squirrel it away.”

Louise Powell, a project co-ordinator in Needham Market, said: “It was so lovely to see so many friends, family and supporters at our first Art Exhibition.

“We would like to say a big thank you to the community centre and especially Martin Spurling for letting us exhibit our art, after such a busy Easter weekend with Needham's own professional art exhibition.”

'I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One' - McCarthy on Town's relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man's body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

