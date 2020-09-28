Death of gifted student bravely fighting anorexia ‘could have been avoided’, mother tells inquest

Averil Hart inquest: The Suffolk teenager died just weeks into her first term at the University of East Anglia

The mother of a “beautiful, gifted and selfless” 19-year-old who died just weeks into her first university term has told an inquest her “tremendously courageous” daughter’s death could have been avoided.

Averil Hart inquest: The 19-year-old died from anorexia after health teams failed to care for her properly

Averil Hart, from Newton near Sudbury, died just weeks into her first term at the University of East Anglia in December 2012.

The former Colchester Royal Grammar School pupil had been an inpatient at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge before she left for university in Norwich in September 2012.

She was meant to be monitored closely by health organisations - but failed to have regular check-ups and was found collapsed in her room by a cleaner.

The 19-year-old was rushed to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) – but it was three days before medics realised the seriousness of her illness.

Averil died on December 15, 2012.

She was transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, but was not seen for several hours. She died after suffering a heart attack and brain damage from low blood sugar.

Mum Miranda Campbell said she feels the death of her daughter was “avoidable” – adding that the teenager bravely “fought every day to be free of the mental illness”, and medical professionals should have noticed her decline.

In a statement read to the inquest at Peterborough Town Hall on Monday, Ms Campbell said her daughter had noticed her own rapid weight loss while in her first term at the University of East Anglia and penned her concerns about it in diary entries not seen until after her death.

Ms Campbell, who said the loss of her daughter left a “gaping wound that never heals” and reduces her to tears daily, also expressed concern that Averil – diagnosed with an eating disorder in 2008 – was not seen by her appointed care coordinator, Vikki Powell, until three-and-a-half weeks into university.

The former Colchester student was born a few days before Christmas Day - and was considered a "Christmas present for all the family".

She questioned why professionals had not raised the alarm over her daughter’s decline, adding: “If Averil could recognise this, how come Vikki Powell didn’t hear alarm bells?”

Averil was several kilos under her target weight and considered to be at “high risk of relapse” on discharge from hospital in September 2012, the inquest heard.

The family was told this was where “the hard work really begins”.

A week after arriving at UEA to study creative writing, Averil wrote that she was “really loving uni” but was “letting the disorder get away with a lot”.

The Parliamentary Health Service Ombudsman's report finds that every NHS organisation involved in Averil's care failed her in some way.

Her father Nic Hart raised the alarm on a visit to see his daughter in Norwich with her sister Imogen a few weeks later. They were “distraught” to see how thin she had become, and that she was slurring her speech.

Mr Hart made an emergency call to the Norfolk Community Eating Disorder Service (NCEDS), run by CPFT and assigned to care for her, after becoming seriously concerned about her condition.

Her deterioration came as a surprise to the pair as she was “particularly good” at putting on a brave face, the inquest heard.

By mid-November, Averil wrote in her diary that she had lost several more kilos and was feeling physically weak, admitting to falsifying her weight during sessions with medical professionals.

Averil Hart with her father Nic

“When I first arrived (at university), I was swimming and running, today it hurts to go up the stairs,” she wrote.

At the start of December, she was found collapsed in her room by a cleaner and admitted to NNUH with a dangerously low temperature, blood sugar and blood pressure.

Ms Campbell said Averil phoned her from the gastroenterology ward she had been placed on at NNUH, with no specialist mental health support, saying she had been told to feed herself from the food trolley.

She was “panicky and breathless” at having to make a choice, with her mother adding: “I will never forget that fear in her voice.”

Averil Hart, who died in 2012 after suffering from anorexia nervosa. Her inquest is taking place in Cambridgeshire from today, Monday September 28

Doctors transferred her to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge on December 11 – where her mother told the inquest she was not seen for several hours.

Averil died on December 15, suffering a heart attack and brain damage after slipping into a coma from the low blood sugar, “cradled by her family for every precious second”, her mother said.

The inquest also heard from her boyfriend Alex Highfield, who described falling for Averil as not only being for her “obvious beauty”, but also for her “incredible mind and rebellious streak”.

Assistant Cambridgeshire coroner Sean Horstead - who is overseeing Averil’s inquest, along with the inquests of four others who died with eating disorders under the care of CPFT - read out texts sent between the pair in the weeks leading up to her death.

They detailed the emotional strain Averil was under due to her illness, with Mr Highfield saying in a statement that they had begun to argue as the disorder took over.

All trusts involved in Averil’s care are represented in court and expected to give evidence later on.

The inquest, set to last four weeks, continues.