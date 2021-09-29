News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk author scoops international book award

Suzanne Day

Published: 11:39 AM September 29, 2021   
Suffolk author Rachel Churcher with her book Battle Ground

Rachel Churcher an author from Bury St Edmunds has won a bronze medal for her book Battle Ground - Credit: Rachel Churcher

Bury St Edmunds based author Rachel Churcher is celebrating after her book, which she wrote in response to the Brexit vote, won a bronze medal at an American book award ceremony. 

Rachel, whose book 'Battle Ground' is sold by Waterstones and Amazon, is no stranger to award success - last year she won a bronze medal in the UK-based Wishing Shelf Book Awards.

Following her latest award she said: " ‘I’m thrilled to receive another bronze medal for ‘Battle Ground’. I started writing the series in 2017 as a reaction to the Brexit vote, and it is wonderful to discover that readers are connecting with my characters, and with the story."

The book is the first of seven in the Battle Ground series which is described as a "Young Adult dystopia set in a totalitarian UK, after Brexit and Scottish Independence".

It follows the story of sixteen-year-old schoolgirl Bex Ellman as she is recruited into an army she doesn’t support. 


Bury St Edmunds News

