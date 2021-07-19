Published: 7:44 AM July 19, 2021 Updated: 8:15 AM July 19, 2021

Police were called to the scene of a collision today (Stock image) - Credit: Archant

A road was partly blocked early today after a road traffic collision on the B1106 at Elveden.

Police said the scene was currently being cleared following a collision between two vehicles on the B1106, about 200 yards from Summerpit Farm.

An ambulance was called to the scene, but injuries are believed to be minor. The road was partially blocked, but the vehicles are now being recovered and it is expected to reopen soon.



