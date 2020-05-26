E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Why has a key blue print for future housing development in Suffolk been delayed?

PUBLISHED: 05:30 27 May 2020

A joint local plan effectively maps out where sustainable development can happen. File picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Delays to a key blueprint which will map out the future development in two districts over the next 16 years were down to elections and national policy changes, according to two councils.

The December general election was one of the reasons for the delay in the joint local plan, according to Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils. Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe December general election was one of the reasons for the delay in the joint local plan, according to Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The joint local plan for Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils will map out suitable areas of housing development up to 2036, as well as necessary infrastructure and public services needed with those, such as new schools and GP surgeries.

That plan was meant to have been adopted in February 2020 but delays last year meant that target has passed.

A new timetable for what documents will be produced and when, known as a local development scheme, is expected to be unveiled in July.

But the two authorities have now clarified the delays, and said checks remain in place to ensure unsuitable developments are not approved.

A spokeswoman said: “Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils have adopted planning policies, which in conjunction with the National Planning Policy Framework provide sufficient criteria for determining planning applications and refusing unsuitable development.

“Both councils also have a published five year housing land supply and have recently passed the Government’s annual housing delivery test.

“Our joint local plan will provide long term certainty about developments across both districts, as well as clarity on the deliverability of appropriate sites, up to 2036.

“It is vital that local communities, statutory bodies and other stakeholders shape and inform this document, with a thorough analysis of consultation responses.

“The local development scheme published in July 2018 was also produced before significant changes were made to the National Planning Policy Framework resulting in additional requirements.

“Progress is being made through ongoing engagement with councillors and statutory bodies, together with the updating of key further evidence reports – however the current pandemic has led to uncertainty on timescales and matters being considered in producing the joint local plan.

“At present we are aiming to bring a new local development scheme, setting out the timetable for the joint local plan, to full council in July 2020.”

The spokeswoman added that the snap general election in December also added additional delays.

Current drafts of the plan suggest around 17,500 new homes will be needed across the two districts by 2036.

The plan, while still in development, is unlikely to be in a position for adoption before 2021.

The Green group at Mid Suffolk District Council said “the lack of a joint local plan is often cited as a reason to approve locally controversial planning applications and it is therefore even more vital that we can get some public discussion on this soon”.

Conservative cabinet member for planning at Mid Suffolk confirmed at the start of May that the plan was continuing to progress.

Analysis: What is a local plan and why is it important?

A local plan, which in the case of Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils will be a joint blueprint, is effectively a future development map.

It allocates sites deemed suitable for housing, but also indicates the need for future infrastructure needed such as roads, bus routes, schools and health centres.

The existing plan is out of date which means that, under planning law, authorities are required to give more weight in favour of approving applications in order to meet housing demand.

It means that some developers can attempt to force through new builds in areas where it may not be considered sustainable or appropriate.

It also means that in cases where planning permission is refused, it is much more likely that developers will appeal to the Planning Inspectorate for the decision to be overturned and permission granted – a process which can be time-consuming and costly for council legal teams.

Having a five year land supply and a fully adopted local plan means that the districts have essentially mapped out a sustainable future which means that developments considered unsustainable can be rejected. It gives authorities a greater degree of control in ensuring that developments meet the needs of the community they are being built in and with the necessary infrastructure improvements.

For certain communities this is crucial – particularly in areas which are considered attractive for development. Some areas are already facing the prospect of doubling in size.

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

