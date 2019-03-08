Glemsford 101 homes plan gains 429 objections

Plans for 101 homes in Glemsford deemed to be of "considerable harm" to listed buildings have attracted more than 400 objections.

An application by EJL Landholdings Ltd proposes to build 101 homes and 35 retirement apartments on land west of Low Street.

But the plans, which are recommended for refusal at next Wednesday's Babergh District Council planning meeting, have come under fire from hundreds of locals and key organisations.

In its submission, Historic England said there would be "considerable harm" to nearby listed buildings, including the Grade I Church of St Mary.

Bosses from the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) said it would not maintain the special landscape qualities, and added: "We do not consider that a development of this scale and given its hill top position and the rolling topography of the landscape around Glemsford, can be delivered without harm to the Special Landscape Area and to the Stour Valley Project Area."

Suffolk Highways raised concerns about lack of appropriate pavements for pedestrians, with some considered too narrow, while both Glemsford and Stanstead parish councils have also recommended refusal on highways access, lack of a traffic survey and poor landscaping grounds.

A report prepared ahead of next week's decision revealed there had already been 429 objections from local residents, which raised other issues such as the lack of capacity at nearby schools and health centres, lack of employment opportunities in Glemsford and impact on existing road network.

The original proposals had been for 98 homes and 60 retirement apartments tabled in April 2018, but was reduced by the developers following community consultation.

In its planning statement, the developer said: "Consultation with local people has been an important part in the preparation of the planning application. "It is recognised that addressing the overall aims of the neighbourhood plan is important; and the types of homes incorporated within the application have been proposed in order to meet the needs of the local area."

The design statement added: "Whilst there are many listed buildings of historical value in close proximity of the site, the sensitive approach of the layout and the architecture of the proposed dwellings will have minimal impact on the nearest listed properties.

"The large site offers a chance to revitalise an edge of the village with architecturally sensitive modern well planned dwellings that draw on the local vernacular styles and materials in a high quality organised in a coherent fashion."