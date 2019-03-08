Thunderstorms

Glemsford 101 homes plan gains 429 objections

PUBLISHED: 19:00 12 June 2019

The land to the west of Low Street in Glemsford where a planning application has been submitted for 101 homes and 35 retirement apartments. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The land to the west of Low Street in Glemsford where a planning application has been submitted for 101 homes and 35 retirement apartments. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google Maps

Plans for 101 homes in Glemsford deemed to be of "considerable harm" to listed buildings have attracted more than 400 objections.

An application by EJL Landholdings Ltd proposes to build 101 homes and 35 retirement apartments on land west of Low Street.

But the plans, which are recommended for refusal at next Wednesday's Babergh District Council planning meeting, have come under fire from hundreds of locals and key organisations.

In its submission, Historic England said there would be "considerable harm" to nearby listed buildings, including the Grade I Church of St Mary.

Bosses from the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) said it would not maintain the special landscape qualities, and added: "We do not consider that a development of this scale and given its hill top position and the rolling topography of the landscape around Glemsford, can be delivered without harm to the Special Landscape Area and to the Stour Valley Project Area."

Suffolk Highways raised concerns about lack of appropriate pavements for pedestrians, with some considered too narrow, while both Glemsford and Stanstead parish councils have also recommended refusal on highways access, lack of a traffic survey and poor landscaping grounds.

A report prepared ahead of next week's decision revealed there had already been 429 objections from local residents, which raised other issues such as the lack of capacity at nearby schools and health centres, lack of employment opportunities in Glemsford and impact on existing road network.

The original proposals had been for 98 homes and 60 retirement apartments tabled in April 2018, but was reduced by the developers following community consultation.

In its planning statement, the developer said: "Consultation with local people has been an important part in the preparation of the planning application. "It is recognised that addressing the overall aims of the neighbourhood plan is important; and the types of homes incorporated within the application have been proposed in order to meet the needs of the local area."

The design statement added: "Whilst there are many listed buildings of historical value in close proximity of the site, the sensitive approach of the layout and the architecture of the proposed dwellings will have minimal impact on the nearest listed properties.

"The large site offers a chance to revitalise an edge of the village with architecturally sensitive modern well planned dwellings that draw on the local vernacular styles and materials in a high quality organised in a coherent fashion."

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women's Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Boy rushed to hospital in 'serious' condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Council forced to apologise to deafblind couple after ombudsman review

Suffolk County Council offices, Endeavour House. Picture: ARCHANT

Car with L-plates on crashes through front of Currys PC World

A car has crashed into the front of PC World in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Obituary: Rosie Hope − our 'Mrs Christmas', who has died at 80

Rosie and Michael on a trip to the Taj Mahal, in about 2000 Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Glemsford 101 homes plan gains 429 objections

The land to the west of Low Street in Glemsford where a planning application has been submitted for 101 homes and 35 retirement apartments. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

First look inside Tub and Cone – Colchester's new dessert lounge

The Tub and Cone will open later this month in Colchester. Picture: RACHEL EDGE
