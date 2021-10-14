News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Babergh parking charge plans set to be postponed

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 5:30 AM October 14, 2021   
North Street car park, Sudbury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Concerns have been raised about plans to charge for short stay car parking in Babergh - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Controversial plans to cut free car parking entitlement to an hour across south Suffolk are set to be postponed.

Babergh District Council had agreed to reduce free parking from three hours in the face of a £185,000 annual deficit from subsidising arrangements.

Changes had been planned from January, but Conservative group councillors have hatched plans for a postponement – to go before cabinet for a decision imminently – with the political balance meaning the Tories can see it through with leader John Ward’s casting vote.

Conservative sources indicate the intention is for plans to be postponed until at least May 2023 – after completion of the wider strategic parking review – but that the long term goal was for it to be “kicked into the long grass” entirely.

It is understood question marks had been raised within the party over Conservative councillor Elisabeth Malvisi’s handling of the issue as cabinet member – prompting her to quit the party whip.

While remaining independent cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity, her role has been effectively split, with Conservative Dr Sian Dawson taking on responsibility for the waste, licensing, public realm and countryside elements.

Dr Dawson, a vocal opponent of the parking plans, who will now lead on the issue in her cabinet role, said: “I am very firmly against any knee-jerk reaction to introducing parking tariffs because of the Covid impact – it’s a ridiculous time to do it.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Talking about it gives me goosebumps' - Bonne on why he wears No.18 shirt
  2. 2 Holloway: QPR will recall Bonne from Town in January
  3. 3 Sudbury road cleared after crash involving ambulance and other vehicles
  1. 4 Suffolk student dreams up tube map of Ipswich
  2. 5 Suffolk apprentice joins prestigious hairdressing fellowship
  3. 6 Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of missing 66-year-old woman
  4. 7 Desperate plea from West Suffolk Hospital as young patients fight covid
  5. 8 Driver stopped as police find van being held together by ratchet straps
  6. 9 Man, 67, named after fatal single vehicle crash
  7. 10 Suffolk cat found 150 miles from home after going missing five years ago

“It’s about our businesses and how it’s going to affect local residents in Sudbury and Hadleigh."

Meanwhile, Conservative councillor Simon Barrett joins the cabinet with the finance portfolio – a role Mr Ward had carried out alongside responsibilities as leader.

It means the 10-strong cabinet will comprise five Conservatives, four independents and one Liberal Democrat.

According to the opposition Green group, a cabinet position for climate change had been offered to one of its members, before a day later being told it would only be a deputy role without voting powers.

Robert Lindsay from the group said: “I find it extraordinary they are still excluding the Greens when we are the second largest political group, or third largest if the Independents are grouped together.

“To one day offer us a cabinet position and the next day offer a half-post is no way to run a council.”

The Greens have called for parking charges to be ring-fenced for funding sustainable transport.

Babergh District Council
Sudbury News
Hadleigh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An officer was injured while making an arrest. Stock image.

Body of man in 40s recovered from River Orwell

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The Port of Felixstowe Picture: ADAM BOUGHEY

Perfect storm at Port of Felixstowe leads to haulier concerns for Christmas

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Schools across Suffolk are under 'enhanced' Covid measures

Suffolk County Council

'Enhanced' Covid measures in place at these six Suffolk schools

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Former Everton and England player Peter Reid (centre) during the Premier League match at Goodison Pa

Peter Reid could take on football consultancy role at Ipswich

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon