Six-month-old baby dies following crash

A six-month-old baby has died following a serious crash in Clacton - Credit: Google

A baby has died following a serious crash in a coastal resort.

The two-vehicle collision happened on Cherry Tree Avenue in Clacton at about 6.45am on Wednesday, July 13.

The incident, involving a blue Ford Focus, left a six-month-old baby boy with life-threatening injuries.

The infant was taken to hospital but he did not survive.

A female passenger in the car also sustained minor injuries.

The baby's family are being supported by specialist officers.

A woman, who is not related to the child, has since been arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences, including causing death by dangerous driving.

She has been released on bail until next month and enquiries are ongoing.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are looking for people with CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, to get in contact with us as soon as possible.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online live chat service available Monday to Friday between 10am and 9pm."

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 1121 of July 13.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.