Hospital staff 'did everything they could' to prevent baby's death, inquest told

Published: 4:43 PM April 8, 2021

A baby who died minutes after his birth at Ipswich Hospital "was unable to be saved", an inquest has heard.

Suffolk Coroners' Court heard on Thursday how Ayaan Sejpal, the son of mother Twinkal Shah and father Abhinav Sejpal, died shortly after his birth on the morning of January 11 last year.

The inquest, which opened on Wednesday, heard Ms Shah's pregnancy had been a "joyous journey".

However, she was considered to be at high risk of complications after she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes in her 29th week of pregnancy.

There were no concerns about the delivery of the baby up until the birth, though Ms Shah had developed a fever and an infection.

But fears about Ayaan's health were raised when it was found that his heart rate appeared to drop.

The court heard on Thursday that the delivery went ahead as planned and Ms Shah gave birth at 7.04am.

Elizabeth Tupper, a midwife who treated Ms Shah during the delivery of the baby, told the hearing Ayaan had a low heartrate and appeared "pale" soon after his birth.

As Ayaan was "unresponsive", attempts were made to resuscitate him - but efforts were called off after around 25 minutes.

Fellow midwife Anne Oliver told the inquest: "We were doing everything we were taught to do. None of us were expecting this outcome.

"We just weren't expecting baby Shah coming out as he did. The baby seemed to take a gasp, then another gasp, but that was it. There was no actual breathing."

Dr Lauren Filby, clinical lead consultant paediatrician, believed the clinical staff at the hospital "did everything they could in their power" to prevent Ayaan's death.

She added: "The sad fact was that this baby was unable to be saved."

A post-mortem examination of Ayaan's body found "abnormalities" possibly linked to diabetes, as well as a tumour on the placenta.

Area coroner Jacqueline Devonish ruled recorded the death as neonatal as, on the balance of probabilities, Ayaan was born alive because he was showing signs of life.

The two-day inquest concluded with the cause of death being ruled as "multiple pathologies".