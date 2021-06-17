Decision on 51 homes deferred by council due to 'poor design'

Published: 5:38 PM June 17, 2021 Updated: 7:11 AM June 18, 2021

Bacton, where the 51 homes are proposed to the northeast of Turkey Hall Lane. - Credit: Google Maps

A decision on plans for more than 50 homes on the outskirts of a mid Suffolk village have been deferred following concerns about the design and lack of suitable surveillance.

Mid Suffolk District Council's development control committee unanimously agreed to defer the reserved matters application for 51 homes in Bacton.

Flagship Ltd was given outline planning permission for the development in 2018, however concerns were raised about the differences in the layout and design which were presented in the reserved matters.

The site lies just outside the village settlement boundary, on land to the east of Turkey Hall Lane.

It is around 3.52 hectares in size and the plans state this would include 1.3 hectares of public open space.

The plans incorporate 10 flats across two buildings, plus four pairs of semi-detached dwellings.

In total, 33 market dwellings are proposed, with a mix of two, three and four bedroom dwellings and bungalows.

Bacton Parish Council objected to the reserved matters application — despite supporting at outline stage in 2018 — following concerns regarding safe access and suitability of the existing road and junction with Pound Hill.

A spokesman said the current proposal has compromised the available open space being offered and "does not reflect" what was planned previously.

They also questioned how maintenance vehicles will gain access and raised concerns about the loss of residential amenity.

The developer, Flagship Ltd, said that at outline a large section of open space was approved, but now the space has been split across the development to provide a "mix of informal and formal spaces"— with the importance of green space being highlighted in the last 12 months.

Suffolk County Council's floods team had a holding objection in place because the applicant proposed to utilise a hybrid SuDs system and there are significant issues with the proposed location and layout of the surface water drainage features.

Councillor Andrew Mellen, ward member for Bacton, described the design as "poor", but said the main concern for the site was the access.

He said Turkey Hall Lane is very narrow and would need to be widened to make it a two-way road. He said this is "absolutely necessary" for this to go ahead.

The site was granted outline permission for up to 51 dwellings in 2018. This remains valid but has not yet been taken up due to the reserved matters being deferred.