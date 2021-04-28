News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pupils record 23,000 skips in one day to promote active lifestyles

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:41 PM April 28, 2021   
Head of school Stephanie Proctor praised the children's efforts

Head of school Stephanie Proctor praised the children's efforts

Youngsters at a Suffolk primary school have jumped rope more than 23,000 times between them to celebrate National Skipping Day.

Bacton Primary School pupils took on the skipping challenge last Friday while learning about the importance of fitness and health.

Each class was tasked with skipping as many times as they could in 15 minutes - with the aim of notching up as many jumps as possible.

The school held the event to mark National Skipping Day

The school held the event to mark National Skipping Day

Head of school Stephanie Proctor said the children were delighted to have reached a total of 23,358 skips between them throughout the day.

She said: "Before the challenge, our pupils discussed the effects of skipping on their bodies and were encouraged to reflect on the difference to how they feel compared to their usual 15 minutes per day running and walking during their daily mile.

The Bacton youngsters managed 23,358 skips between them

The Bacton youngsters managed 23,358 skips between them

You may also want to watch:

"The children had a great time and are really proud of how many skips they managed to achieve.

"The whole day was about promoting exercise and good health through skipping, as well as giving."

