Band's bid to warm up for Ed - eight years after he supported them

PUBLISHED: 07:35 21 June 2019

Underline the Sky performing at a sold out LeeStock in Long Melton. Picture: MICK REES PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

A band which Ed Sheeran supported on his journey to fame are now bidding to be on the billing at his huge concerts in Ipswich this August.

Underline the Sky, who were supported by Ed Sheeran on his rise to fame. Picture: DAN OATEN PHOTOGRAPHYUnderline the Sky, who were supported by Ed Sheeran on his rise to fame. Picture: DAN OATEN PHOTOGRAPHY

Underline the Sky started out in 2008, and while playing shows on the Suffolk circuit stumbled across a young Sheeran - who wowed them at a concert at the Steamboat Tavern in Ipswich.

The band - made up of Bronwyn Cooper, lead vocalist, Dave Langdon, vocalist and guitar, Dan Oaten, lead guitar and Ben Brennan on the drums - are hoping they may be able to help support one of their former colleagues, who is due to play four huge shows at Chantry Park this summer.

Miss Cooper said: "He supported us a quite a few times eight years ago while we were playing around Suffolk. We always wanted him to play with us because he was so amazing.

"It would almost be like we have gone the full cycle, with him supporting us on his way up and then us supporting him."

Sheeran will take to the stage in his home county on August, 22, 23, 24 and 25, performing at Chantry Park in front of thousands of fans.

In a bid to back the local music scene, it was announced that three bands will be given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to support the Framlingham musician on the first three nights in Ipswich.

The singer-songwriter has asked BBC Introducing in Suffolk to nominate a trio of artists who will perform alongside him in August.

Miss Cooper says she hopes the concerts will help boost the Suffolk music scene.

"It means so much that someone from Suffolk is bigger than Beyoncé," she said.

"It's great that he is flying the flag for the Suffolk music scene.

"So many people are doing amazing work to make sure that the scene is still going.

"There is so much talent in Suffolk and it needs a platform.

"Having a venue like Chantry Park should show bigger acts that they can perform here and still get massive crowds."

The opening act for the fourth night of the Ipswich dates will be chosen via a national battle of the bands competition.

Five heats will take place across the UK, beginning in Birmingham on July 11, before coming to Cult Bar in Ipswich the following day, then visiting Bristol, London and Manchester.

The winner will perform before Sheeran on the final night of his tour at Chantry Park.

