Road closed following serious collision

A road outside of Ipswich has been closed by police following a serious collision between two vehicles.

Suffolk police were called just after 6pm on Friday to Norwich Road in Barham.

The ambulance service and three fire crews are also in attendance.

The conditions of the motorists involved in the collision are not currently known.

Police have said the road is likely to remain closed for some time and advised drivers to avoid the area.

Any witnesses to the incident are urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 299 of October 23.

•Stay with us for more on this breaking news story