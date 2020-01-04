Fire crews tackle barns and farm machinery blaze

Firefighters have been dealing with a blaze involving two barns and farm machinery this morning

Firefighters have been called to village on the border of Suffolk and Essex this morning after a fire broke out on a farm.

Crews were called to the fire on the outskirts of Bures at 5.40am on Saturday.

On arrival crews found two barns alight, as well as farm equipment.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that a space of around 30 metres by 15 metres was alight.

Four crews from Halstead, Sudbury and Long Melford were sent to the scene.