Burglary suspects had Taser when they allegedly broke into rural home, court hears

Both men appeared on video link at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Two men have denied taking part in an armed burglary in which cash and jewellery were stolen from a rural village property.

Barry Sharp and Gary Thompson appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday to plead not guilty to a joint charge of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.

Both men are accused of acting together to conspire with others to burgle a home in Halstead Road, Fordham, near Colchester, on November 17, 2018.

Prosecutors allege Sharp and Thompson were involved in the burglary, which saw two men – carrying a Taser – force their way into the building while the occupants were at home.

Judge David Goodin fixed a date for their trial, lasting up to six days, to begin on April 19 next year.

Sharp, 43, of Penparc, in Cardigan, Wales, and Thompson, 45, of Sidney Road, in Ludlow, Shropshire, were released on conditional bail.