Stansted Airport hotel incident not being treated as terror-related
PUBLISHED: 06:27 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 06:29 20 November 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
A man has been arrested after crashing his car near a Stansted Airport hotel before going inside and causing damage.
The 39-year-old man crashed the car into a bollard in Bassingbourn Road shortly after 11pm last night (Thursday, November 19).
He is then alleged to have left the car and entered the Hampton Hotel, where he began causing damage inside.
Officers from Essex Police quickly arrived and the scene and arrested the man on suspicion of causing criminal damage.
No-one suffered any injuries as a result of the incident.
A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed the force is not treating the events as terror-related.
