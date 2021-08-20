Suffolk homeowners sought for new TV home makeover show

Published: 12:57 PM August 20, 2021

BBC is seeking homeowners in Suffolk to appear in an upcoming home makeover show to be filmed later this year.

Producers from BBC Studios are on the hunt for homeowners who are keen to make their home more user-friendly, so people get the best out of their living spaces.

An advert for the upcoming show said it will combine design and science to help deliver "fabulous but functional" developments.

A spokesman for BBC Studios said: "Is your living space in need of a radical revamp? Perhaps you’re a couple who are in need of a practical work from home solution or a family desperate to create an entertaining playroom for the kids?

"If you’re stuck in a home which fails to function well for the whole family, our team can help."

Filming is set to take place from October to December this year and will be produced following Covid-19 protocols.

Applications can be made here.



