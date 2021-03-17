Published: 2:30 PM March 17, 2021

Southwold will feature on the Beach of Dreams epic coastal walk this summer - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Suffolk and Essex residents are being encouraged to step out to celebrate the beauty of the East Anglian coastline in an epic walk-based project called Beach of Dreams.

The brainchild of silk-designer Ali Pretty, founder of Kinetika, and Guardian travel writer Kevin Rushby, Beach of Dreams has been created to discover the hidden gems of the east coast bringing together walkers drawn from local communities and artists to establish a creative trail stretching from Lowestoft to Tilbury.

Although Ali Pretty and Kevin Rushby are walking the entire route they are looking for people to join them for one mile stretches and to contribute images of their part of the coastline.

Ali said: “Everyone is invited to choose a mile to walk, submit an image of the landscape, a drawing and a few words about your connection to it and your dream for its future.

"All words and photos sent in will contribute to a new digital story map of the coastal path, reflecting and recording the narrative of the walk as it unfolds.”

Images submitted by April 9, 2021 will be used as inspiration for the design of 500 silk pennants illustrating the beautiful coastal landscape and its challenges.

These pennants will be hand painted using natural dyes by the Kinetika Design Studio and form spectacular installations during the event.

“Join the walk along the stretch you have chosen, and you can carry the pennant inspired by your own photo,” she said.

An installation of all 500 pennants will mark the beginning of the walk on June 27, at sunrise on the beach at Lowestoft, during the First Light Summer Solstice.

The route follows the coast, taking in stunning scenery, wild landscapes and seaside towns. Further installations and events take place along the way including Harwich Festival on July 10 and the finale at Tilbury Fort on August 1.

Beach of Dreams is conceived as a national project that will unfold over two years along the UK coastline starting in summer 2021 and culminating in 2023, running in parallel with Year of The Coast.

Kevin Rushby added: “The range and scope of people that will be drawn into Beach of Dreams is immense: scientists and artists, old and young, expert and amateur, all manner of people will make contact, fostering new ideas, opinions and partnerships.

"Together, guided by strong environmental themes and the challenges of our current time, they will consider the question “How can we creatively reimagine our future?”

For details of how to get involved go to the Beach of Dreams website

