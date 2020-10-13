Beccles care home to close as plan for flats approved

The former Wainford House in Beccles. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

A struggling care home in Beccles looks set to close after the owners secured planning permission to redevelop it for flats.

Councillor Norman Brooks said the Wainford House building was not suitable for care home provision. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK CONSERVATIVES Councillor Norman Brooks said the Wainford House building was not suitable for care home provision. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK CONSERVATIVES

Farrington Care Homes Ltd lodged plans to convert the Grade II Listed Wainford House care home in Saltgate into nine flats – five one-bedroom and four two-bedroom.

The home is rated ‘inadequate’ by the health watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and is set to close following a bitter legal dispute over removal of the home’s registration.

In its planning statement, Parker Planning Services on behalf of Farrington said that the “site itself is no longer fit for purpose” which prompted a new use to be sought.

East Suffolk Council’s planning north committee approved the plans to convert it to nine flats by eight votes to one at its meeting on Tuesday, October 13.

Councillor Norman Brooks said: “This is most spectacularly unsuitable for a care home.

“The rooms are small and very tight.

“I don’t think anybody is going to put this back into use as a care home, it’s just not viable and in consequence what we can do to keep it [in use] is to approve this application.”

Councillor Andree Gee added: “This way forward would be a means of ensuring that both the exterior and the interior is retained as well as possible.

“I do think it’s essential we keep this beautiful building alive.”

Parker’s planning statement said: “We acknowledge some parties may continue to lament the loss of the care provision but it must be recognised that it is the property itself that has rendered that use inappropriate.

“If it were not a listed building then maybe more could be done to explore the adaptation of the building, but it is listed and therefore significant adaptation is not possible.”

Concerns were raised over the number of parking spaces, as only a maximum of six could be provided, while Beccles Town Council in its written submission also had fears about the access onto Puddingmoor and the loss of a walnut tree among other issues.

The Beccles Society has also raised concerns over lack of parking and access arrangements.

However, the provision of nine homes in a town centre location coupled with the continuing use of a Grade II Listed building were felt to outweigh the concerns.