Can you spot yourself in these Suffolk school prom pictures?

Students at the Beccles Free School at Rookery Park Golf Club. Picture: BECCLES FREE SCHOOL Beccles Free School

Find your special place in the world" - that was a headteacher's inspiring message to young people as they gathered in all their gladrags for their glitzy leavers' ball.

The students are heading off to new and exciting ventures after joining Beccles Free School, in Castle Hill, Beccles in September 2014.

As they gathered in high-class tuxedos and dresses for their prom at Rookery Park Golf Club on Friday, June 21, headteacher David Lees said: "Congratulations on all that you have achieved at Beccles Free School.

"It has been an amazing five years since you joined us in 2014.

"You have been the fifth year group at the school to go through to year-11 and I am so proud of each and every one of you.

"I know that inside each one of you lies something special, something unique.

"I feel privileged to have seen the start of this and I hope that you all go on to continue to develop and discover your talents, to find your special place in the world.

"Then in the years to follow, you will look back at your time at Beccles Free School and remember proudly all that you have learnt and achieved."

