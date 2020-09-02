Lost dog found wandering the streets had been stolen, say police
PUBLISHED: 16:54 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:12 02 September 2020
ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE
Police now believe a dog found lost in Beck Row, near Bury St Edmunds, had been stolen - and are appealing for its rightful owner to come forward.
Suffolk police seized the animal, believed to be a English springer spaniel or working cocker spaniel, on Thursday, August 27.
In a Tweet, the force said: “We want the owner to come forward or to hear from anyone who knows who it is.”
If you have any information which could help officers find his owner, contact Suffolk police quoting CAD 128 of Thursday, August 27.
