Lost dog found wandering the streets had been stolen, say police

Is this your dog? Police are trying to help reunite him with his owner. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

Police now believe a dog found lost in Beck Row, near Bury St Edmunds, had been stolen - and are appealing for its rightful owner to come forward.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are trying to reunite this lost springer spaniel with his owner. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE Police are trying to reunite this lost springer spaniel with his owner. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk police seized the animal, believed to be a English springer spaniel or working cocker spaniel, on Thursday, August 27.

In a Tweet, the force said: “We want the owner to come forward or to hear from anyone who knows who it is.”

If you have any information which could help officers find his owner, contact Suffolk police quoting CAD 128 of Thursday, August 27.