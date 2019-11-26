E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Boy, 13, quizzed by police after bus depot rampage

PUBLISHED: 10:44 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 26 November 2019

9 vehicles have been vandalised at Beestons bus depot in Hadleigh, causing more than �10,000 worth of damage. Picture: EMMA MUNSON

9 vehicles have been vandalised at Beestons bus depot in Hadleigh, causing more than �10,000 worth of damage. Picture: EMMA MUNSON

EMMA MUNSON

Bus windows were smashed and car wing mirrors torn off during a vandalism attack at a bus depot in Hadleigh, leaving the owner with a £10,000 repair bill.

9 vehicles have been vandalised at Beestons bus depot in Hadleigh, causing more than �10,000 worth of damage. Picture: EMMA MUNSON9 vehicles have been vandalised at Beestons bus depot in Hadleigh, causing more than �10,000 worth of damage. Picture: EMMA MUNSON

A teenage boy, aged 13, is being questioned by police following the attack at Beestons buses, which saw the windows of nine vehicles smashed in the early hours of Sunday morning in Ipswich Road.

Tom Munson, the operations director of Beestons buses, says nothing like this has happened during the 50 years that the business has been in his family.

He said: "It's very frustrating and just mindless really.

"The damage is going to cost us around £10,000 as the vehicles that have been smashed are not all ours, they are a mixture of customers', staff cars and buses.

9 vehicles have been vandalised at Beestons bus depot in Hadleigh, causing more than �10,000 worth of damage. Picture: EMMA MUNSON9 vehicles have been vandalised at Beestons bus depot in Hadleigh, causing more than �10,000 worth of damage. Picture: EMMA MUNSON

"The vehicles stored on site were uninsured and therefore we will have to pay for the damage."

Mr Munson, 37, says he was woken just before 5am on Sunday by the noise of his dogs barking.

As he went to investigate, he could hear lots of banging but couldn't see what the cause was.

The noise continued and he called the police, who turned up within minutes.

9 vehicles have been vandalised at Beestons bus depot in Hadleigh, causing more than �10,000 worth of damage. Picture: EMMA MUNSON9 vehicles have been vandalised at Beestons bus depot in Hadleigh, causing more than �10,000 worth of damage. Picture: EMMA MUNSON

Mr Munson says a metal pole, which was found by officers nearby, is thought to have been used by the assailant.

Not only were the windows of vehicles smashed, but wing mirrors and indicators were torn off vehicles too - and the whole attack was caught on the company's CCTV cameras.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police were called on Sunday, November 24, following reports that nine vehicles had been damaged at Beestons bus depot in Ipswich Road, Hadleigh.

"At some point between 5am and 5.15am, an unknown male smashed the windows of both cars and buses.

9 vehicles have been vandalised at Beestons bus depot in Hadleigh, causing more than £10,000 worth of damage. Picture: EMMA MUNSON9 vehicles have been vandalised at Beestons bus depot in Hadleigh, causing more than £10,000 worth of damage. Picture: EMMA MUNSON

"Officers attended and arrested a 13-year-old boy a short time later, on suspicion of criminal damage. He is currently in the care of medical professionals."

The incident comes just days after a spate of vandalism at St Mary's church in the market town, where the kitchen window of the deanery was broken and a protective grate was pulled away from a stained glass window.

Very Reverend Jo Delfgou says he worries about the isolation of the town leading to trouble.

More: Vicar 'disappointed' after drug-smoking teenagers destroy bibles and vandalise church

9 vehicles have been vandalised at Beestons bus depot in Hadleigh, causing more than �10,000 worth of damage. Picture: EMMA MUNSON9 vehicles have been vandalised at Beestons bus depot in Hadleigh, causing more than �10,000 worth of damage. Picture: EMMA MUNSON

9 vehicles have been vandalised at Beestons bus depot in Hadleigh, causing more than �10,000 worth of damage. Picture: EMMA MUNSON9 vehicles have been vandalised at Beestons bus depot in Hadleigh, causing more than �10,000 worth of damage. Picture: EMMA MUNSON

9 vehicles have been vandalised at Beestons bus depot in Hadleigh, causing more than �10,000 worth of damage. Picture: EMMA MUNSON9 vehicles have been vandalised at Beestons bus depot in Hadleigh, causing more than �10,000 worth of damage. Picture: EMMA MUNSON

9 vehicles have been vandalised at Beestons bus depot in Hadleigh, causing more than £10,000 worth of damage. Picture: EMMA MUNSON9 vehicles have been vandalised at Beestons bus depot in Hadleigh, causing more than £10,000 worth of damage. Picture: EMMA MUNSON

9 vehicles have been vandalised at Beestons bus depot in Hadleigh, causing more than £10,000 worth of damage. Picture: EMMA MUNSON9 vehicles have been vandalised at Beestons bus depot in Hadleigh, causing more than £10,000 worth of damage. Picture: EMMA MUNSON

9 vehicles have been vandalised at Beestons bus depot in Hadleigh, causing more than £10,000 worth of damage. Picture: EMMA MUNSON9 vehicles have been vandalised at Beestons bus depot in Hadleigh, causing more than £10,000 worth of damage. Picture: EMMA MUNSON

Most Read

Little Mix announce summer gig at football stadium

Little Mix who are coming to play Colchester United's stadium next year as part of their summer party tour Photo: Official Tour Image

‘Incidents like this don’t often happen’ - police on Norwich Road fracas

The scene in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

‘Time is precious’ – ‘Selfless’ mum Ria’s harrowing battle with brain tumour aged just 29

Maria and Chris Collins with their two children Lucas and Katie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Most Read

Little Mix announce summer gig at football stadium

Little Mix who are coming to play Colchester United's stadium next year as part of their summer party tour Photo: Official Tour Image

‘Incidents like this don’t often happen’ - police on Norwich Road fracas

The scene in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

‘Time is precious’ – ‘Selfless’ mum Ria’s harrowing battle with brain tumour aged just 29

Maria and Chris Collins with their two children Lucas and Katie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New trains arrive on Ipswich to Cambridge line after overcrowding complaints to Greater Anglia

The first new Stadler train from Ipswich on arrival at Cambridge station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Drink-driver caught out by DNA after fleeing crash and lying to police

James Robertson was banned from driving and ordered to carry out unpaid work by magistrates Picture: GREGG BROWN

Enjoy a Victorian Christmas at Kentwell Hall

Kentwell Hall's Dickensian Christmas captures the flavour of the Victorian's favourite time of year Photo: Gavin Mills

Get a FREE drink on Black Friday at Greene King pubs- how and where to claim

You can enjoy a free drink for Black Friday in Greene King pubs Picture: GREENE KING

Royal Hospital School removes Prince Andrew role from website

Prince Andrew visiting The Royal Hospital School in June 2013 Picture: MIKE KWASNIAK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists