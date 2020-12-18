Published: 7:00 AM December 18, 2020

Part of the Belle Vue site in Sudbury - including Belle Vue House - could be sold off as plans move forward for a redevelopment.

Babergh District Council has announced its intentions to dispose of part of the land associated with the site.

The area in question includes the old Belle Vue House and the majority of the former swimming pool.

In total, around one acre of the site is set to be sold off.

In a public notice announcing its intentions, the council said that it would be looking to dispose of the site "by way of sale of freehold or the grant of a lease land".

An advert announcing the site's sale suggested that, subject to planning conditions, the area could be used for offices, residential properties, a hotel or more.

The sale is set to take place by informal tender.

The announcement comes only months after plans to turn the former swimming people into a hotel and restaurant were shelved because of the impact of the coronavirus.

More recent plans unveiled in October designated the site for a more flexible use.

An artist impression of what the new look Belle VUe Park entrance could look like in Sudbury. Picture: SUDBURY VISION STEERING GROUP - Credit: SUDBURY VISION STEERING GROUP

Belle Vue House had been set to be transformed into 15 apartments but the latest proposals for the site had suggested that the house be pulled down completely or converted to retirement living.

Babergh District Council said that it had put the land up for sale in order to understand its potential.

It said that it would be reviewing bids for the site in the new year.

Michael Holt said plans for Sudbury had, had to adapt because of the pandemic - Credit: Paul Nixon

The council’s cabinet member for economic growth and chairman of the Sudbury Steering Group, Michael Holt said: “This has been an incredibly challenging year and we have had to adapt and change our plans because of the global pandemic.

"We have used the opportunity to take a fresh look at our plans for Sudbury and how best to support our businesses, residents, visitors and communities now and in the future."

Sudbury Town Council has called an extraordinary meeting to discuss the plans next week.

Members of the public can get in touch with Babergh District Council to register their objections if they disagree with the plans until January 8.