News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Council looks to sell off iconic Belle Vue House

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 7:00 AM December 18, 2020   
The future of Belle Vue House in Sudbury is linked to the regeneration of the park, but could be eit

Babergh District Council could be set to sell Belle Vue House - Credit: Archant

Part of the Belle Vue site in Sudbury - including Belle Vue House - could be sold off as plans move forward for a redevelopment. 

Babergh District Council has announced its intentions to dispose of part of the land associated with the site. 

The area in question includes the old Belle Vue House and the majority of the former swimming pool. 

In total, around one acre of the site is set to be sold off. 

In a public notice announcing its intentions, the council said that it would be looking to dispose of the site "by way of sale of freehold or the grant of a lease land".

You may also want to watch:

An advert announcing the site's sale suggested that, subject to planning conditions, the area could be used for offices, residential properties, a hotel or more. 

The sale is set to take place by informal tender.

The announcement comes only months after plans to turn the former swimming people into a hotel and restaurant were shelved because of the impact of the coronavirus.

Most Read

  1. 1 More than 1,000 coronavirus cases reported in Suffolk in a week
  2. 2 Would you be happy if your child was served this school Christmas dinner?
  3. 3 Tier 3 warning as highest ever number of patients fight Covid in hospital
  1. 4 Staff members test positive for Covid at Hadleigh QD store
  2. 5 Tributes paid to man who died after building collapsed in Woodbridge
  3. 6 Ipswich Town clash with Peterborough United postponed due to coronavirus case
  4. 7 Police appeal after man seen allegedly abusing pug near Ipswich car park
  5. 8 New strain of Covid-19 is in Ipswich, health meeting confirms
  6. 9 Essex chef, 25, wins Masterchef: The Professionals
  7. 10 'We want to give the squad a helping hand' - Lambert on January transfer plans

More recent plans unveiled in October designated the site for a more flexible use. 

An artist impression of what the new look Belle VUe Park entrance could look like in Sudbury. Pictur

An artist impression of what the new look Belle VUe Park entrance could look like in Sudbury. Picture: SUDBURY VISION STEERING GROUP - Credit: SUDBURY VISION STEERING GROUP

Belle Vue House had been set to be transformed into 15 apartments but the latest proposals for the site had suggested that the house be pulled down completely  or converted to retirement living.

Babergh District Council said that it had put the land up for sale in order to understand its potential. 

It said that it would be reviewing bids for the site in the new year. 

Councillor Michael Holt was among those calling for a rethink given the strength of feeling against

Michael Holt said plans for Sudbury had, had to adapt because of the pandemic - Credit: Paul Nixon

The council’s cabinet member for economic growth and chairman of the Sudbury Steering Group,  Michael Holt said: “This has been an incredibly challenging year and we have had to adapt and change our plans because of the global pandemic.

"We have used the opportunity to take a fresh look at our plans for Sudbury and how best to support our businesses, residents, visitors and communities now and in the future."

Sudbury Town Council has called an extraordinary meeting to discuss the plans next week.

Members of the public can get in touch with Babergh District Council to register their objections if they disagree with the plans until January 8. 

Sudbury News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Man who died in building collapse was in his 30s

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

When will the latest coronavirus tiers be announced?

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Ipswich avoids being placed under Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Suffolk

Initial investigations underway following death of man in Woodbridge

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus