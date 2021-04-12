Letting agencies ready to welcome holidaymakers on April 12

Published: 6:00 AM April 12, 2021

The Best of Suffolk team has spent the Covid lockdown 'down-time' ensuring holidays at its cottages can take place as safely as possible - Credit: BEST OF SUFFOLK

Holidaymakers will begin arriving in Suffolk again this week as letting agencies are able to start opening up self-catering cottages for single households.

Abi Charter, marketing manager at Best of Suffolk, said the vast majority of its 400-plus properties would be reopening after months of planning and preparation.

The only properties which will stay closed for now are larger cottages usually used by several families or groups of friends to get together for a break and apartments where different households have to share a communal entrance.

With so many bookings in recent weeks, one couple is so keen for a break they are hiring a property which usually sleeps 10 just for the two of them.

The company has been working closely with its housekeepers, who have full PPE, to use the downtime over the last few months to give the cottages a deep clean, and also working with local contractors to do maintenance to make sure everything is in a tip-top condition.

You may also want to watch:

The company is signed up to the Visit Britain 'We're Good to Go' industry standard campaign and has implemented enhanced cleaning and track and trace measures.

Abi said: "We want to welcome guests back to Suffolk and we are doing everything above and beyond to reassure guests that they will be safe.

"The majority of our properties will be open. People are so keen to have a holiday - and people deserve a holiday. We are so excited to be able to get back to doing what we do best."