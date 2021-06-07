5 of the best beer gardens to visit in Bury St Edmunds

Published: 4:30 PM June 7, 2021

With the warm weather set to continue and coronavirus restrictions eased to allow more people to meet outside, here are some of the best beer gardens to visit in Bury St Edmunds

Masons Arms

Open: 12pm-11.30pm

The Masons Arms in Bury St Edmunds has a great outside seating area, which is perfect to meet up with family and friends.

The pub has a beautiful, flower laden courtyard seating area, which looks great all year round.

It offers a wide range of foods including traditional pub grub, which head chef Josh Grainger makes with a touch of modern cuisine to create the perfect dining experience, for all tastes and dietary requirements.

The pub is also "super dog friendly" so you will be able to enjoy a pint with your four-legged friends.

Kings Arms

Open: 11am-11pm

The traditional pub with a modern twist has a great beer garden with an al-fresco dining area to enjoy on the warm sunny days.

The beer garden can cater for everyone, whether you are popping in for a quick bite to eat or planning to spend all day there.

The pub offers a range of sandwiches, burgers or mains including pub favourites plus grazing and sharing plates for great casual dining with the pub sourcing its ingredients from local suppliers.

There is also a wide selections of drinks on offer, including five cask ales, craft beers both bottled and draft, lager and cider on tap and also a selection of more unusual bottled ciders and craft beers, as well as a variety of spirits and wines.

The Nutshell

Open: 11am-11pm

With the pub's bar measuring just 15ft by 7ft, The Nutshell holds the title of the smallest pub in Britain, as confirmed in the Guinness Book of Records.

Previously customers were only able to get a pint inside the cosy pub, but now the pub is allowed to let people drink outside after West Suffolk Council granted them permission to have an outside seating area.

It is the perfect place to go after spending hours shopping in the town centre to unwind and watch the world go by.

Dog and Partridge

Open: 9.30am-11pm

The Dog and Partridge is the "place to be" in Bury St Edmunds when the sun is shining.

The pub, which is owned by Greene King, hosts a relaxing beer garden perfect for a catch-up with friends and family.

It offers a wide range of gins, bottle deals and specially picked ciders.

There is also the option to stay over at the pub with nine en-suite bedrooms which are all tastefully furnished, making it a perfect place to rest your head.

Oakes Barn

Open: 9am-11pm

The Oakes Barn pub, which won the West Suffolk Pub of the Year in the CAMRA 2020 awards, has a great outside seating area.

The Free House pub offers a wide selection of craft beer and lager, wines, gins and ciders.

Visitors are able to dine outside and tuck into the pub's homemade food.

Customers still have to sign in when attending pubs and beer gardens either by using the NHS Track and Trace app, or giving contact information to a member of staff.