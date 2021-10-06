Long Melford fireworks display cancelled amid Covid concerns

Published: 1:49 PM October 6, 2021

The Big Night Out in Long Melford will not be taking place this year - Credit: Archant

A major fireworks event in south Suffolk has been cancelled due to the pandemic, but organisers say it will "definitely be going ahead next year".

The Long Melford Big Night Out, which is held at Melford Hall Park, will not be taking place for the second year in a row due to Covid-19.

Andrew Hagger, one of the organisers of the Big Night Out, said: "We were very apprehensive to put all the volunteers in a position of danger.

"We were concerned about the people of Long Melford because people were going to be coming from Ely, Cambridge and Devon.

"We have been monitoring big events like Latitude where 1,000 people tested positive afterwards and we took that into account.

"Everyone is a volunteer so you can't really expect them to be put into that kind of situation.

"We have raised a bit of money this year by loaning our equipment out to the Sudbury Regatta and that money will go to St Nicholas Hospice.

"The regatta was stuck for a BBQ so we said they can borrow ours for donation."

Needham Market fireworks display has also been cancelled this year after the council made the "difficult decision" to not go ahead with the event.