'It's tragic when we lose a house like this' community devastated by fire damage to cottages

Firefighters battle to save two semi-detached properties in Blaxhall Picture: SKY CAM EAST Sky Cam East

More than 100 firefighters from 25 stations across Suffolk were called to tackle a serious blaze affecting two cottages on the edge of Blaxhall.

Firefighters were forced to remove thatch from the roof of the two cottages Picture: ARCHANT Firefighters were forced to remove thatch from the roof of the two cottages Picture: ARCHANT

The thatched roofs of the cottages were removed by fire crews in a bid to quell the spread of the flames.

Inside the Langham Road homes there is a large amount of visible smoke damage,

The homes have been cordoned off as a safety precaution following Thursday night's blaze.

The village has reacted with sadness over the extent of the damage to the once picturesque homes.

Fire crews pumped water from a nearby brook to deal with the fire Picture: ARCHANT Fire crews pumped water from a nearby brook to deal with the fire Picture: ARCHANT

"It's terrible to lose a thatched house," said Graham Bowles, chairman of Blaxhall Parish Council.

"We don't have a lot of thatched houses here but we value them."

He added: "It's tragic when we lose a house like this."

A burnt mattress sits outside the badly damaged properties Picture: ARCHANT A burnt mattress sits outside the badly damaged properties Picture: ARCHANT

Neither of the houses were occupied when the fire broke out at around 8.45pm Thursday, and it is believed both are owned by families who use the sporadically throughout the year.

"We have a lot of people who stay here for the weekend," said Mr Bowles.

It is still not clear what caused the blaze.

Fire crews remained at the scene throughout the night and into Friday, getting the fire under control then ensuring that there were no remaining hot spots that could reignite.

Two cottages in Blaxhall were engulfed by the fire Picture: ARCHANT Two cottages in Blaxhall were engulfed by the fire Picture: ARCHANT

They set up generators to pump water from a nearby brook as well as stripping the thatch.

At the height of the blaze, Suffolk police warned motorists travelling around the Blaxhall and Snape areas to take care after smoke caused poor visibility on local roads.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that an investigation into the fire will be undertaken by Suffolk police in due course.