E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'It's tragic when we lose a house like this' community devastated by fire damage to cottages

PUBLISHED: 18:10 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:10 20 September 2019

Firefighters battle to save two semi-detached properties in Blaxhall Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Firefighters battle to save two semi-detached properties in Blaxhall Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Sky Cam East

More than 100 firefighters from 25 stations across Suffolk were called to tackle a serious blaze affecting two cottages on the edge of Blaxhall.

Firefighters were forced to remove thatch from the roof of the two cottages Picture: ARCHANTFirefighters were forced to remove thatch from the roof of the two cottages Picture: ARCHANT

The thatched roofs of the cottages were removed by fire crews in a bid to quell the spread of the flames.

Inside the Langham Road homes there is a large amount of visible smoke damage,

The homes have been cordoned off as a safety precaution following Thursday night's blaze.

The village has reacted with sadness over the extent of the damage to the once picturesque homes.

Fire crews pumped water from a nearby brook to deal with the fire Picture: ARCHANTFire crews pumped water from a nearby brook to deal with the fire Picture: ARCHANT

"It's terrible to lose a thatched house," said Graham Bowles, chairman of Blaxhall Parish Council.

"We don't have a lot of thatched houses here but we value them."

You may also want to watch:

He added: "It's tragic when we lose a house like this."

A burnt mattress sits outside the badly damaged properties Picture: ARCHANTA burnt mattress sits outside the badly damaged properties Picture: ARCHANT

Neither of the houses were occupied when the fire broke out at around 8.45pm Thursday, and it is believed both are owned by families who use the sporadically throughout the year.

"We have a lot of people who stay here for the weekend," said Mr Bowles.

It is still not clear what caused the blaze.

Fire crews remained at the scene throughout the night and into Friday, getting the fire under control then ensuring that there were no remaining hot spots that could reignite.

Two cottages in Blaxhall were engulfed by the fire Picture: ARCHANTTwo cottages in Blaxhall were engulfed by the fire Picture: ARCHANT

They set up generators to pump water from a nearby brook as well as stripping the thatch.

At the height of the blaze, Suffolk police warned motorists travelling around the Blaxhall and Snape areas to take care after smoke caused poor visibility on local roads.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that an investigation into the fire will be undertaken by Suffolk police in due course.

Most Read

Six-bedroom Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud's Channel 4 Grand Designs team have visited a house in Hartest, west Suffolk Picture: IAN WEST/PA

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Fire crews attending huge thatch fire at cottages as smoke fills local roads

Fire crews pumped water from a nearby brook to deal with the fire Picture: ARCHANT

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after collision with three cars

A collision has taken place at the junction at Boxford near Newton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk archaeologists set sights on former Time Team village

Channel 4's Time Team have previously carried out archaeological digs in the Suffolk village Picture: ALAN MACKLEY

Most Read

Six-bedroom Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud's Channel 4 Grand Designs team have visited a house in Hartest, west Suffolk Picture: IAN WEST/PA

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Fire crews attending huge thatch fire at cottages as smoke fills local roads

Fire crews pumped water from a nearby brook to deal with the fire Picture: ARCHANT

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after collision with three cars

A collision has taken place at the junction at Boxford near Newton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk archaeologists set sights on former Time Team village

Channel 4's Time Team have previously carried out archaeological digs in the Suffolk village Picture: ALAN MACKLEY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A12 stretch closed following serious crash

A stretch of the A12 has been closed at Witham as Essex Police deal with the scene of a serious accident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Swim school fined after girl, 3, suffers chemical burns

Chelmsford Magistrates Court Picture: ARCHANT

Westbound A14 reopens following lorry crash closure

The A14 has been closed at Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Plans to transform cafe and cake shop into ‘food hub’ set for go-ahead

The Cake Shop Bakery in Woodbridge has a strong fanbase with many loyal customers Picture: ARCHANT\\vincentd

‘Little nappy incident’ closes swimming pool

Oops! Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury closed after 'nappy accident' this afternoon Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists