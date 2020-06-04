100 new homes to be built in rural village

The site of the new 100 home estate in Acton which has been approved by Babergh District Council's planning committee. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Plans to build 100 homes in Acton, which were delayed earlier this year, have been given the green light.

A group of residents who attended Babergh District Council's planning committee in March to oppose plans for 100 new homes in Acton. Picture: ARCHANT A group of residents who attended Babergh District Council's planning committee in March to oppose plans for 100 new homes in Acton. Picture: ARCHANT

Bloor Homes’ application for 100 properties off Tamage Road – including 35 affordable homes – was deferred in March amid fears over the loss of countryside.

It came back with revised plans which addressed some of Babergh District Council planning committee’s concerns around the grouping of affordable homes, lack of bungalows, and parking arrangements.

At Wednesday morning’s virtual committee, the plans were approved by eight votes to three.

Committee chairman Peter Beer said: “This decision was not an easy one to reach, as the committee was made aware of concerns from local residents and Acton Parish Council.

Councillor Peter Beer, chairman of Babergh District Council's planning committee, said a decision on the Acton 100 homes plan by Bloor was not an easy decision. Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD Councillor Peter Beer, chairman of Babergh District Council's planning committee, said a decision on the Acton 100 homes plan by Bloor was not an easy decision. Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

“However, after much consideration we believe the benefits of this development outweighs any potential harm, provided the applicant meets the conditions set out.

“The development will allow for public open space and a new children’s play area, provide affordable housing within walking distance of village amenities – and contribute financially towards demand-responsive bus services in the area, supporting our council’s sustainable transport ambitions.”

The plans attracted opposition from Acton Parish Council. Councillor Graham Round said: “If this application site is developed it will sit like a carbuncle on the outer edge of the hinterland village and will not form a natural extension to the village.”

He added that the “walk from the centre of the village has a high recreational value which should not be destroyed forever”.

Proposals for 100 homes in Acton’s Barrow Hill, which has already secured outline planning permission, were also raised by objectors as a reason for refusal.

Ward councillor Elizabeth Malvisi described the development as “the wrong houses in the wrong place”.

However, Robert Eburne, planning director for Bloor Homes Eastern said the emerging local plan identified the site as suitable for new housing.

He said the affordable homes were “much better integrated” and said the need for affordable housing was “a first priority”.

Bloor said it had removed buildings of two-and-a-half storeys and had introduced bungalows at the behest of the committee in March, and added that it would provide nearly £1million in developer contributions for infrastructure.

A spokesman on behalf of Bloor has been approached for comment.