100 new homes to be built in rural village

PUBLISHED: 13:12 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:13 04 June 2020

The site of the new 100 home estate in Acton which has been approved by Babergh District Council's planning committee. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The site of the new 100 home estate in Acton which has been approved by Babergh District Council's planning committee. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans to build 100 homes in Acton, which were delayed earlier this year, have been given the green light.

A group of residents who attended Babergh District Council's planning committee in March to oppose plans for 100 new homes in Acton. Picture: ARCHANTA group of residents who attended Babergh District Council's planning committee in March to oppose plans for 100 new homes in Acton. Picture: ARCHANT

Bloor Homes’ application for 100 properties off Tamage Road – including 35 affordable homes – was deferred in March amid fears over the loss of countryside.

It came back with revised plans which addressed some of Babergh District Council planning committee’s concerns around the grouping of affordable homes, lack of bungalows, and parking arrangements.

At Wednesday morning’s virtual committee, the plans were approved by eight votes to three.

Committee chairman Peter Beer said: “This decision was not an easy one to reach, as the committee was made aware of concerns from local residents and Acton Parish Council.

Councillor Peter Beer, chairman of Babergh District Council's planning committee, said a decision on the Acton 100 homes plan by Bloor was not an easy decision. Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOODCouncillor Peter Beer, chairman of Babergh District Council's planning committee, said a decision on the Acton 100 homes plan by Bloor was not an easy decision. Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

“However, after much consideration we believe the benefits of this development outweighs any potential harm, provided the applicant meets the conditions set out.

“The development will allow for public open space and a new children’s play area, provide affordable housing within walking distance of village amenities – and contribute financially towards demand-responsive bus services in the area, supporting our council’s sustainable transport ambitions.”

The plans attracted opposition from Acton Parish Council. Councillor Graham Round said: “If this application site is developed it will sit like a carbuncle on the outer edge of the hinterland village and will not form a natural extension to the village.”

He added that the “walk from the centre of the village has a high recreational value which should not be destroyed forever”.

Proposals for 100 homes in Acton’s Barrow Hill, which has already secured outline planning permission, were also raised by objectors as a reason for refusal.

Ward councillor Elizabeth Malvisi described the development as “the wrong houses in the wrong place”.

However, Robert Eburne, planning director for Bloor Homes Eastern said the emerging local plan identified the site as suitable for new housing.

He said the affordable homes were “much better integrated” and said the need for affordable housing was “a first priority”.

Bloor said it had removed buildings of two-and-a-half storeys and had introduced bungalows at the behest of the committee in March, and added that it would provide nearly £1million in developer contributions for infrastructure.

A spokesman on behalf of Bloor has been approached for comment.



‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

11 more die with coronavirus at Suffolk’s care homes

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

