Ipswich Town fans' group stages banner protest over 'lack of leadership and ambition'

PUBLISHED: 10:37 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:37 04 March 2020

Ipswich Town fans from Blue Action unveiled banners against the club's leadership at their League One tie against Fleetwood Town Picture: TONY SOUTHGATE

TONY SOUTHGATE

Ipswich Town supporters' group Blue Action has criticised the club's leadership as the Blues' promotion chances continue to decline.

Blue Action said the leadership and management are falling short of supporters' expectations Picture: BLUE ACTIONBlue Action said the leadership and management are falling short of supporters' expectations Picture: BLUE ACTION

The group, based in the Sir Bobby Robson Stand, has hit out against a so-called "comfort zone" mentality at the club - which it said shows a lack of drive and ambition.

Their anger comes following another home defeat for Paul Lambert's side, as the Blues lost 1-0 to Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town, taking the northern side into the play-off places while Town sit six points adrift in ninth.

Unveiled in the second half, four banners said: "Unambitious, underfunded, underachieving, unacceptable."

A statement from Blue Action posted on social media read: "We feel, like many others, that the current ownership and management of our club is falling well short of our expectations as supporters.

"We are a tolerant fan base and most of us accept that our best days are probably behind us, but struggling in the third division is not the position that Ipswich Town should be in, and the low standards and acceptance of mediocrity that have become ingrained at our club cannot continue if we are to have any kind of bright future."

You may also want to watch:

The statement continued: "The fan base may have differing opinion on who's to blame for the continuing decline of our once great football club, but we can all agree that none of this is anywhere near good enough, and there needs to be change.

"The apathy and 'comfort zone' mentality that runs through the club shows an obvious lack of leadership, desire and ambition.

"This needs to change if Ipswich Town are to ever achieve any kind of success again."

The Blue Action group was launched around 18 months ago and has helped improve the atmosphere at Portman Road despite a difficult period for the club.

In the post-match press conference, Paul Lambert defended his players and said he could handle fans' criticism.

Mr Lambert said: "Everybody is suffering. Without a doubt everybody is suffering. The whole football club, the supporters, players, staff. Everybody is suffering.

"For some of the players this is the first time they've had this. I've told them they need to experience this suffering."

