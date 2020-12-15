Ipswich Town supporters' group plan protest against owner Evans

Published: 11:33 AM December 15, 2020 Updated: 11:54 AM December 15, 2020

Ipswich Town supporters' group Blue Action are planning a protest on January 9. Town fans finally returned to Portman Road on Saturday - Credit: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town supporters' group Blue Action are planning a protest next month "to send a clear message" to owner Marcus Evans.

Paul Lambert's men slipped to a 2-0 defeat at home to promotion rivals Portsmouth on Saturday in the first game with spectators at Portman Road since March.

The result saw Town drop to sixth in the League One table.

The Blues' recent poor results has prompted Blue Action to arrange a protest before the Swindon Town game at Portman Road on January 9, subject to coronavirus restrictions.

The group argues that the side's form has left fans with "no choice but to make our voices heard in an attempt to force change".

Evans, who took over the club in 2007, handed boss Lambert a contract extension up to 2025 at the start of the year.

In November, Blue Action displayed a banner calling for Lambert to be relieved of his duties at the club's training ground in Rushmere St Andrew, just outside of Ipswich.

The banner read: "Lambo - cheers for the beers but it’s time at the bar."

Lambert met with Blue Action at the start of his time in charge of Town and has previously highlighted the importance of the fans' backing.

A statement posted by Blue Action today said: "We feel the time has come for the Ipswich Town support to send a clear message to the owner of our football club in the form of an organised protest.

"Change is desperately needed; further highlighted by yet another limp, characterless performance against a so-called 'promotion rival' at the weekend.

"This continuing form on the pitch, along with the narrative of denial off it, leaves us with no choice but to make our voices heard in an attempt to force change.

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has been in charge of the club since 2007 - Credit: Archant

"We have admitted before that we don't have all the answers and solutions, but as fans that isn't our responsibility.

"It is our right, however, to let those in charge know when they are failing the club and its supporters.

"As supporters, we all have differing opinions on the reasons why we are where we are, but we can all agree that we deserve much better.

"This demonstration is the perfect opportunity for anyone and everyone that is dissatisfied with the ownership, management and continued decline of our once-proud football club, to have their voices properly heard."

Town host bottom of the table Burton Albion at Portman Road tonight.