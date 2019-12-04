Breaking

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police are at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON LUCY ROBINSON

Multiple police cars and officers from the Border Force are currently at the scene of an incident in a Suffolk village.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Eyewitnesses have described seeing up to 12 police cars outside the White Hart Pub in Blythburgh since 6pm.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known, although eyewitness Lucy Robinson from the pub said a mini bus-load of people has been pulled over by police.

Ms Robinson said: "I've never seen so many police cars in one place, it's chaotic.

You may also want to watch:

"Around 6pm a police car screeched in front of a mini van.

"I think we've had 12 police cars, the Border Force, coastguard and now the police helicopter."

Ms Robinson, who had visited the pub for an evening drink, added a helicopter with a search light is currently flying over the village.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "There is a joint operation ongoing with the Border Force."

The spokesman did not give any further details.

Border Force has been approached for comment.