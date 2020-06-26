BMW crashes into three parked cars
PUBLISHED: 16:39 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 26 June 2020
Google Maps
Police were called to an incident in Sudbury where a BMW has collided with three other cars which were stationary at the time.
Officers were called shortly after 3pm today to North Street in Sudbury after receiving reports that four cars had been involved in a collision.
A BMW X1 reportedly collided with the other three cars, a Nissan Qashqai, a Ford Kuga and a Kia Picanto.
An ambulance was called to the scene and a man has been taken to West Suffolk Hospital – his injuries are not thought to be life threatening or life changing.
The cars have been recovered and the road was cleared as of 4.40pm.
The drivers have exchanged details.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.