BMW crashes into three parked cars

There has been a four-car collision in North Street, Sudbury. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Police were called to an incident in Sudbury where a BMW has collided with three other cars which were stationary at the time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called shortly after 3pm today to North Street in Sudbury after receiving reports that four cars had been involved in a collision.

A BMW X1 reportedly collided with the other three cars, a Nissan Qashqai, a Ford Kuga and a Kia Picanto.

An ambulance was called to the scene and a man has been taken to West Suffolk Hospital – his injuries are not thought to be life threatening or life changing.

The cars have been recovered and the road was cleared as of 4.40pm.

The drivers have exchanged details.