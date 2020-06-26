E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Updated

BMW crashes into three parked cars

PUBLISHED: 16:39 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 26 June 2020

There has been a four-car collision in North Street, Sudbury. Picture: Google Maps

There has been a four-car collision in North Street, Sudbury. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

Police were called to an incident in Sudbury where a BMW has collided with three other cars which were stationary at the time.

Officers were called shortly after 3pm today to North Street in Sudbury after receiving reports that four cars had been involved in a collision.

A BMW X1 reportedly collided with the other three cars, a Nissan Qashqai, a Ford Kuga and a Kia Picanto.

An ambulance was called to the scene and a man has been taken to West Suffolk Hospital – his injuries are not thought to be life threatening or life changing.

The cars have been recovered and the road was cleared as of 4.40pm.

The drivers have exchanged details.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters attended the scene at The Highwaymans guest house near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

