Occupants rescued after boat drifts towards international port

Published: 1:09 PM March 25, 2021

Two people and their dog were rescued by RNLI Harwich - Credit: Holbrook Coastguard Rescue Team

Two people and their dog were rescued by RNLI volunteers after their boat began drifting towards the busy Harwich International Port.

Volunteers from RNLI Harwich responded to a call from the Coastguard to assist the pair, whose motor cruiser lost power and was drifting closer to the port.

The four-strong crew and their Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat were unable to manoeuvre the vessel and required the support of the all-weather lifeboat, Albert Brown.

The pair were left in the care of the Holbrook Coastguard Rescue Team - Credit: Holbrook Coastguard Rescue Team

Coxswain Neal Sandquest and his crew helped to tow the pair and their dog back to Shotley Marina, before leaving them in the care of the Holbrook Coastguard Rescue Team.

Mr Sandquest said: "The RNLI is a lifesaving charity, so will enlist the help of commercial assistance with routine breakdowns and recoveries where ever possible, ensuring our lifeboats are always ready to respond to a life and death situation – but rest assured we will not leave you stranded, especially in such a precarious position where large commercial shipping is operating."