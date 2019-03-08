Body found in search for missing man Brian Nunn

Brian Nunn went missing from home on Friday, July 19 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Police have confirmed a body has been found in the search for 82-year-old Brian Nunn, who went missing from his Suffolk home two weeks ago.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brian Nunn, 82, was spotted on dashcam footage shortly after he disappeared Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Brian Nunn, 82, was spotted on dashcam footage shortly after he disappeared Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Mr Nunn, who has dementia, was reported missing after leaving home on foot, in Abbey Road, Leiston, at about 10am on Friday, July 19.

A dash cam captured the 82-year-old walking along Lovers Lane towards Sizewell at around 3pm that same day, but he has not been seen since.

Police have now confirmed the body of a man has been found at Dunwich following two weeks of searches, carried out by a combination of officers, volunteers from Suffolk Lowland Search & Rescue (SULSAR), and members of the local community.

The body was discovered by a member of the SULSAR team in a field at about 7.40pm last night, Thursday, August 1.

The death is being treated as unexplained and further enquiries will be conducted. Formal identification of the man is yet to be carried out.

Mr Nunn's family have been informed of this development.