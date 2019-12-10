Body found in river in Sudbury

The body of a man has been found in the River Stour at Friar's Meadow in Sudbury. Police enquiries are ongoing at this time Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

An investigation is underway after a man's body was found in the River Stour at Sudbury.

Suffolk police were called shortly after 3.20pm today, Tuesday, December 10, to reports that a body of a man had been discovered in the River Stour, near Friars Meadow in Sudbury.

Emergency services were called to the location but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances of the incident and the man's next of kin have been informed.

Friars Meadow runs along the River Stour, close to Sudbury train station and the Kingfisher Leisure Centre.

Colin Spence, county councillor for Sudbury East and Waldingfield, had seen the emergency services at the scene.

"I think any loss of life in whatever situation is incredibly sad," said Mr Spence.

"I don't know who the person involved is or what has happened but I'm very sorry to hear this.

"Of course the police will release more information in due course but anything like this is a terrible thing to happen."