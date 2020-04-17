E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Bomb disposal unit called to field near A140

PUBLISHED: 14:56 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:56 17 April 2020

Bomb disposal specialists have been called to the A140 after suspected historic munitions were found Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The bomb disposal unit have been called to a field near the A140 this afternoon after a suspected historic munition was found.

The road is currently closed between Yaxley and Brome as a precaution after a device was found in a field nearby.

Motorists are being diverted through Eye while the road is closed.

Suffolk police tweeted that he bomb disposal unit had been called to dispose of the device.

