Bomb disposal unit called to field near A140
PUBLISHED: 14:56 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:56 17 April 2020
Archant
The bomb disposal unit have been called to a field near the A140 this afternoon after a suspected historic munition was found.
The road is currently closed between Yaxley and Brome as a precaution after a device was found in a field nearby.
Motorists are being diverted through Eye while the road is closed.
Suffolk police tweeted that he bomb disposal unit had been called to dispose of the device.
