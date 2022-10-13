News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Jet2 flight diverts to Stansted Airport due to 'bomb threat'

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:09 AM October 13, 2022
Updated: 7:22 AM October 13, 2022
Stansted Airport

The flight was diverted to Stansted Airport, having been due to land at Manchester - Credit: London Stansted Airport

A Jet2 passenger flight was forced into an emergency landing at Stansted Airport due to reports of a "potential threat" on board.

The LS922 flight from Dalaman in Turkey was due to land at Manchester Airport on Wednesday evening,

However, two RAF Typhoons were dispatched to escort the plane to Stansted Airport due to a "bomb threat", according to RadarBox24.

Essex Police said officers received reports of a potential threat on board the flight shortly before 9pm.

The plane was landed safely and parked away from the main passenger terminal.

The runway was closed for a short time while enquiries were carried out, but officers were able to establish there was no threat on board.

Onward travel was then organised for the passengers and the runway was re-opened.

Jet2 said in a statement after the incident: "We can confirm that flight LS922 DLM to MAN diverted to London Stansted this evening under the direction of UK Air Traffic Control.

"The aircraft has landed safely and has taxied to a remote stand. We are currently liaising with London Stansted Airport & the relevant authorities."

